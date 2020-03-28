ENERCON installs E-138 EP3 E2 wind turbine prototype

Installation at Janneby site went smoothly despite coronavirus crisis

ENERCON has successfully installed the first prototype of the E-138 EP3 E2. Despite the difficult conditions brought about by the coronavirus crisis, installation at the Janneby site in Schleswig-Holstein ran smoothly the past few days.

The E2’s nominal power is increased from 3.5 to 4.2 MW compared to the E-138 EP3 E1. The developers anticipate an additional yield of approximately 1.5 million kWh every year, equating to an increase of 10 per cent. The E2 will thus generate around 16.01 million kWh per year at sites with a mean wind speed of 7.5 m/s at hub height.

Another new feature is a rotor head that is fully plug-and-play enabled: the component is fully assembled and tested at the factory and then shipped as one delivery unit to the construction site. When the WEC is installed, the rotor head can be hoisted by the crane without requiring any turning operations or complex additional equipment.

Furthermore, a new installation method for the rotor blades also saves time at the construction site. The new method does not require a ballast arm, and the rotor head of the WEC is turned using just the installation crane.