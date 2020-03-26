Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines to Vietnam’s wind energy

The company will install 25 SG 4.5-145 model wind turbines at the Hoa Thang 1.2 wind farm, one of the largest in the country. The agreement also includes operation and maintenance services for ten years. Vietnam’s renewable market has great potential, as the government has set out to develop 6 GW of wind power capacity by 2030.

Vietnam has some of the best wind resources in Southeast Asia. In an effort to tap the country’s potential and provide more clean energy to the country, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will supply 25 SG 4.5-145 for one of the nation’s largest wind farms. With a total capacity of 113 MW, the Hoa Thang 1.2 wind farm will generate enough electricity to meet the demands of over 240,000 Vietnamese following its commissioning in 2021.



The deal also marks the largest order in the country for Siemens Gamesa. Additionally, the company has secured a long-term 10-year service contract.



The project, located in the Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province, on the South-Central coast of Vietnam, is developed by Hoa Thang Energy Joint Stock Company, a special-purpose vehicle of Vietnam’s construction group Trading Construction Works Organization (WTO) which has close to 60 years construction experience.



Hoa Thang Energy is a pioneer of renewable energy in Vietnam, where the fast-growing economy has seen electricity demand rise by around 10% annually. The Vietnamese government estimates that total power generating capacity will reach 125-130 GW by 2030, up from 46 GW in 2018. In order to mitigate climate concerns, the government also aims for renewable energy to account for 15-20% of its total energy output by 2030 and has established a target of developing 6 GW of wind power capacity by 2030.



“With an accumulated installation of 101 GW, Siemens Gamesa can leverage its global expertise and footprint to partner with Hoa Thang Energy to develop one of the largest wind farms in Vietnam. As market scale and financing are helping to unlock potential in Vietnam, we are committed to supporting our Vietnamese customers to accelerate the penetration of renewable energy and bring clean power for generations to come,” said Richard Paul Luijendijk, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit in APAC.



“With deep rooting in Vietnam, we are pleased to partner with Siemens Gamesa and leverage its industry-leading experience and reputation to develop renewable energy in the country. We selected Siemens Gamesa as the most appropriate supplier for our first wind farm project. This first ever cooperation between the two companies will lay a good foundation for us to further explore the wind market in Vietnam,” said Nguyen Thanh Oai, CEO of Trading Construction Works Organization.



Siemens Gamesa has been expanding in the Asia Pacific markets since the 1980s and has installed more than 8.4 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. In the offshore segment, the company successfully completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders. The company also signed preferred supplier agreements for an additional 755 MW combined volume in Japan and Taiwan.