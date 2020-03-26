Wind power in Poland, Vestas’ wind turbines for 68 MW wind farm

Through working closely with our customer to optimise their wind energy projects for competitive auctions, Vestas has secured a 68 MW order for three projects in Poland. Awarded at the Polish wind-solar-energy auction, in December 2019, the projects attest to the increasing competitiveness of wind energy.



To secure these projects, located in northern and western Poland, Vestas has developed site-specific solutions that utilise the flexibility of the trusted 2 MW platform. These tailored solutions are set to maximise power production, while catering for specific local site constraints.



For the 29 MW Ustka project, Vestas will deploy 13 V100-2.0 MW turbines delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode and a 27-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement. The 24 MW Górzyca and 15 MW Parnowo projects will comprise 12 V100-2.0 MW and seven V110-2.0 MW turbines with the latter delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode, combined with Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service contracts for 30 years.



“This order emphasises our capability to provide wind energy solutions in combination with long-term service agreements that can enable our customers to build winning bids in auctions“, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.



The three wind energy projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreements.



Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.