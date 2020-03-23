Vestas secures 47 MW wind energy order in the UK

Vestas has secured a 47 MW wind power project in Northern Ireland from ERG, one of the leading wind energy operators in the European market, that will feature 13 V112-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode to maximise energy production and deliver a competitive cost of energy.

This order continues last year’s positive trend for Vestas in the UK’s post-subsidy market where it secured an order intake of more than 200 MW, confirming onshore wind energy’s increasing competitiveness in the UK.

“The Evishagaran wind farm enables a highly competitive business case for our valued long-term business partner ERG and offers the lowest cost of energy to the energy consumer. Demonstrating our strong experience and track record in a merchant environment, this project marks another step forward for renewable energy in the UK”, states Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Director Sales UK, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The wind farm will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Wind turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the second and third quarter of 2021.