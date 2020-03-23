Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install CFXD Wind Turbines

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Brave Tern has been awarded a contract to transport and install wind turbines selected for the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms (CFXD) in Taiwan.

The contract for the transportation and installation of MHI Vestas Offshore V174-9.5MW wind turbines has been awarded by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering in Taiwan.

The Brave Tern will embark upon the new contract after finishing installations on Yunlin offshore wind farm, also in Taiwan, under a contract awarded earlier this month by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The work for the Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms awarded by CSBC-DEME will be divided into two phases across 2022 and 2023.

The CFXD offshore wind farms are located 11-25km west of Taiwan. When finished, they will have a capacity of 600MW with a total of 62 V174-9,5MW turbines. Completion is expected in 2023.

Commenting on the new deal in Taiwan, Casper Toft, CCO, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier: “We are extremely proud to win another transport and installation job in the growing Taiwanese offshore wind market.

“CFXD is an important project for us and will strengthen our position and commitment to the growing Taiwanese market and the APAC region in general. Last year Fred. Olsen Ocean opened an office in Taiwan to bring the group’s extensive experience from Europe to the region. “

“The first step will be in April when Brave Tern heads towards Taiwan. We look forward to growing the local capabilities and the Taiwanese supply chain as well as supporting our customers in the region”, he said.