OX2 awards Nordex contract for 48 MW wind farm in Sweden

The Nordex Group has again received an order from Nordic developer OX2. The Nordex Group will supply 12 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for the 48 MW Ljungbyholm wind farm. The order also includes a premium service of the wind turbines with a term of 30 years.

The “Ljungbyholm” wind power project will be built near the town of Kalmar in southern Sweden. The Nordex Group installs the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 metres to achieve a high energy yield and not to exceed the total height of 200 meters.

The N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines can be flexibly operated in different modes, depending on project requirements. In “Ljungbyholm” the installed capacity of the wind turbines will be 4.0 MW.

Start of construction of infrastructure works is scheduled to begin this spring, installation of the first components of the wind turbines is scheduled for the beginning of 2021. Once completed in mid-2021, “Ljungbyholm” will feed around 150 GWh of wind energy into the Swedish grid every year.

“We are delighted that OX2 has again chosen our Delta4000 wind turbines. This is a proof of confidence in our technology. And the service contract of 30 years is also a clear sign of confidence in our service and maintenance expertise as OEM”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.