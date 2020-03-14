GWEC and RE100 join forces to accelerate corporate sourcing of renewable electricity in emerging markets

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is entering a new partnership with The Climate Group’s RE100 initiative to spur greater corporate commitment to renewable electricity sourcing in emerging markets.

GWEC is the neutral representative body for the global wind industry, representing leading wind energy manufacturers, developers, utilities IPPs and service companies. RE100 brings together more than 200 global companies committed to 100 per cent renewable power.

There is strong matchmaking potential between the parties’ member companies on the demand and supply sides of wind energy. This will be particularly impactful in emerging and developing markets across Asia, Africa and Latin America, where many RE100 members have significant operations but limited options for sourcing renewables.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said, “Corporate commitment to scaling up renewable energy sourcing and streamlining procurement processes will be crucial to enable the energy transition, and this is particularly significant in the Asia-Pacific region where there is significant industrial activity that still relies on fossil fuels.”

He continued, “We are thrilled to have strengthened our cooperation with RE100 through the agreement signed today, and we are convinced that through our joint efforts we will be able to accelerate the energy transition in emerging and developing wind markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, The Climate Group, said, “The RE100 membership has grown rapidly in the last year, with over 40% of new joiners from the Asia-Pacific. We are delighted to partner with the Global Wind Energy Council to grow our reach even further. We’ll be applying lessons learnt across Europe and North America to accelerate change on a truly global scale – enabling many more companies to seize the benefits of 100 per cent renewable power.”

Given the common interests and shared objectives of both partners, the MOU paves the way for a cooperative approach to addressing the barriers to corporate sourcing of renewable electricity. This will include joint efforts to encourage greater ambition among private companies of all sizes to power their operations with 100 per cent renewable electricity, and to streamline procurement processes in private markets for wind and renewable power.