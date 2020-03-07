Vestas wins request for repowering with wind turbines at the Danish wind power auction

Vestas has received a 36 MW repowering order for the Overgaard II wind energy project from Wind Estate A/S, one of Denmark’s leading energy companies. The order is derived from Denmark’s second energy neutral auction in 2019, and it is Vestas’ fourth repowering order from the two auction rounds for a total of more than 150 MW, highlighting Vestas’ auction capabilities as well as Denmark’s large repowering potential.

As a pioneer in wind energy, Denmark has a large portion of first-generation wind turbines and a big share of the country’s active wind turbines is expected to be decommissioned in the coming years. Using current technology to replace older wind turbines it is possible to considerably increase the onshore wind power capacity with fewer wind turbines, making repowering a key tool to increase the share of cost-efficient renewables in the energy mix.

The firm order includes supply, installation and commissioning of ten V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a ten-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The ten new Vestas wind turbines will more than double the wind farm’s energy production by replacing the current site’s eight 2 MW NEG Micon wind turbines.

The order comes two months after Vestas announced the order for the final phase of the 94 MW Overgaard I wind farm. Once the 130 MW site is fully completed, it will make up Denmark’s largest onshore wind farm.

“Wind Estate is pleased to place another order at Vestas, consolidating the long-term corporation between the companies,” says Erik Abraham, CEO, Wind Estate A/S. “We are excited about the opportunity to build ten wind turbines in phase two at the Overgaard project, which – when all phases are built – will constitute the largest onshore wind farm in Denmark.”

“This order underlines the great potential in repowering older onshore turbines with new and efficient technology and how these projects can be key for Denmark to reach its ambitious target to cut emission 70 percent by 2030”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “With this order from our valued partner Wind Estate A/S, we demonstrate wind energy’s competitiveness and our ability to support customers’ winning auctions”.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.