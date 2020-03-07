Siemens Gamesa receives an MSCI ESG rating of A

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy recently received a rating of A (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG ratings assessment, enabling the company´s inclusion in the MSCI indices and with an investment grade rating.

The MSCI ESG ratings measure companies, according to exposure to industry-specific environmental, social and government (ESG) risks and the ability to manage those risks.

Siemens Gamesa’s upgrade from ‘BB’ was driven by an improvement in its environmental, social and governance practices and policies.

“Siemens Gamesa is committed to putting sustainability at the heart of our business and tying our funding to ESG goals is a critical element of this. The finance industry has a really important role to play in driving an industry response to climate and other social challenges, and the importance of ESG indices reflects investors’ interest in using these criteria in their investment decisions,” said David Mesonero, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Gamesa.

Over the past 18 months the company has achieved milestones in its funding strategy having signed pioneering deals totalling a notional €7.2 billion with a sustainable component.

Siemens Gamesa has installed over 100 GW of wind capacity worldwide, which produce enough clean energy to power nearly 83 million European households. This installed capacity helps Siemens Gamesa to cut CO? emissions by 253 million tons per year, equivalent to planting more than 4 million trees.

Siemens Gamesa is a member of prestigious international sustainability indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices®, FTSE4Good®, Ethibel Sustainability Index® and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index®.