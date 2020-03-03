Wind energy in Japan, MHI Vestas wind turbines for Akita Noshiro Offshore wind farm

Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (“AOW”) completes firm wind turbines agreement with MHI Vestas for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project.





In a sector first for a utility-scale wind power project in Japan, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has completed firm and unconditional orders to supply wind turbines for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms, jointly referred to as the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project. The wind farms have an expected combined output of 139 MW.



MHI Vestas will supply 33 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines in total, to be installed with fixed-bottom foundations at both sites. Installation is expected to commence in 2022, and will include a maximum 20-year (subject to the options being exercised) service and maintenance agreements.

“We are pleased to secure the firm order to support AOW in their development of the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project,” said MHI Vestas CSO, Henrik Jensen. “As Japan progresses towards a wind energy future powered by offshore wind power, MHI Vestas and our parent companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Vestas, are ready to play our part. We’re looking forward to delivering the Akita and Noshiro wind farms with Marubeni and the rest of the AOW partners.”



13 wind turbines will be supplied at the Akita wind farm, while the Noshiro site will incorporate 20 wind turbines. In total, the projects will supply the equivalent of nearly 130,000 homes.



The electric power output from the wind farms will be fed through both the Akita and Noshiro ports in Akita Prefecture, with an expected output of 55 MW at Akita Port and 84 MW at Noshiro Port.



“We are honoured to place a firm order of 33 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines with MHI Vestas for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project. We have selected the reliable wind turbines of MHI Vestas, which have plenty of operational record worldwide.” said Akita Offshore Wind Corporation President & CEO, Keiji Okagaki. “MHI Vestas’ supply record, and the service and maintenance they will provide is highly valued by us. They have also supported our project finance arrangement for the 1st commercial base offshore wind power project in Japan.”



AOW is a special purpose company led by Marubeni Corporation, with additional Japanese project sponsors providing development support to harness Japan’s abundant wind resources for clean, renewable power.



MHI Vestas’ first firm order in Japan signals a budding maturation of the offshore wind sector in the country.