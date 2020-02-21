Wind power in Brazil, Nordex wind turbines for 83 MW wind farm

Nordex has received an order to supply 24 AW132/3465 wind turbines for the fourth construction phase of a wind farm complex in Brazil. The contract also includes a service agreement for maintenance and repair of the wind turbines for a period of 15 years.

The site of the wind farm is located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte near to the city of São Miguel do Gostoso, on the Atlantic. It consists of four individual sections, of which the Nordex Group also set up the 50 AW132 turbines for the first three construction phases. After completion of the fourth phase the wind farm complex will comprise a total of 74 turbines with an overall installed capacity of more than 256 MW.

The Nordex Group will install the 24 turbines on 120 metre concrete towers. The company will be producing the concrete towers required in its local factory in Areia Branca, near to the site. The nacelles will be built in the manufacturer’s plant in Bahia. The Nordex Group will also be obtaining the rotor blades from Brazil in order to ensure that the project includes the maximum share of local production.

The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.