EnVentus V162-5.6 MW wind turbines for wind power in Sweden

Vestas has secured a 39 MW wind farm order and a 30-year service contract from long-term customer Stena Renewables AB for the Riskebo wind energy project in the Hedemora Municipality in Sweden.

The project will be the first in Sweden to leverage the EnVentus V162-5.6 MW wind turbine’s rotor size and high capacity factor to achieve industry-leading energy production.

”We are building this project in collaboration with a strong regional developer and wind turbine owner, Dala Vind AB. The new Vestas EnVentus platform helps us utilise the projects total potential with a high yearly production and long turbine lifetime, providing society with a tremendous amount of sustainable electricity over the coming years”, says Peter Zachrisson, CEO of Stena Renewables.

“With this order we continue to build on our valued collaboration with Stena Renewables AB, with whom we have a strong partnership in the Nordics. Together, we have developed the most suitable and versatile solution for the Riskebo wind power plant, leveraging the large operational envelope and exceptional energy capture of the V162-5.6 MW turbine variant from our EnVentus platform”, states Juan Furones, Director Sales Sweden, Finland & Estonia, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.