ABB to deliver Triton Knoll transformers

ABB’s Power Grids business has been selected by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) to deliver its WindSTAR transformers which will deployed at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm. MHI Vestas has been tasked deliver 90 wind turbines for the wind farm and ABB’s WindSTAR transformers will be installed in each turbine.

ABB’s high-performance WindSTAR power transformers are designed to fit inside the wind turbine and can withstand strong vibrations, sudden movements and variable electrical loading, typical of wind power. This lightweight transformer is energy efficient and made with biodegradable and safe ester insulation fluid.

“Our partnership with MHI Vestas is yet another important step towards a cleaner energy system that will significantly benefit local communities,” said Bruno Melles, Managing Director for Transformers in ABB’s Power Grids business. “ABB is committed to pioneering technologies that competitively and efficiently integrate renewable energy – enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

ABB’s WindSTAR transformers increase the voltage to 66 kilovolts (kV), the highest voltage category for wind transformers. This higher voltage is expected to enable larger, more powerful wind turbines produce electricity with lower electricity losses.

“As one of the leading global wind turbine manufacturers, the transformers we use in our offshore wind turbines are some of the most valuable and critical components that we purchase,” said Robert Slettenhaar, VP Head of Procurement at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. “Maintenance at sea is extremely challenging, so the transformers have to be as reliable as possible, as well as light-weight and compact. For Triton Knoll, we have selected ABB as a supplier and have worked together to develop the WindSTAR transformers to meet our demand for high quality and performance.”

ABB recently won three more orders for similar WindSTAR transformers for important offshore wind projects by MHI Vestas: Moray East; Borssele 3 & 4; and Windfloat Atlantic in Portugal.