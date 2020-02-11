Genneia starts operating its seventh wind energy plant in Necochea

The renewable energy company Genneia, began operating its Wind Wind Farm of Necochea, with a power of 38 megawatts, which is the seventh of the company in operation and the second in the province of Buenos Aires.



In this way, Genneia reached a total power of 600 megawatts of wind power and 700 renewable, in solar and wind combination.



The project was awarded in Round 1.5 of RenovAr and demanded an investment of more than US $ 60 million.



Eleven Vestas technology wind turbines are located along a 158-hectare site in the Punta Negra area.



Winds from Necochea will have the capacity to produce 158,000 megawatts of clean energy annually, equivalent to the consumption of 52,000 homes.



Your partner in this project is the firm Central of the Atlantic Coast, a company that provides energy to part of Mar del Plata, the municipality of La Costa, Mar de Ajó, Villa Gesell and Necochea.



