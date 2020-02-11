AWEA: Department of Interior Schedule for Vineyard Wind’s Final Environmental Review Statement Offers Clarity to Industry

he American Wind Energy Association issued the following statement today in reaction to the Department of Interior’s announcement on the schedule for reviewing Vineyard Wind’s Final Environmental Impact Statement.

“The Department of Interior’s schedule for Vineyard Wind’s Final Environmental Impact Statement provides important clarity for the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Laura Morton, AWEA’s Senior Director, Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Offshore. “Moving forward, it’s critical Interior meet or accelerate the announced schedule, expedite the review for other offshore wind projects under development, and move forward with auctions for new wind energy lease areas, which will create thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities nationwide.”



