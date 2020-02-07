Wind energy in India, Siemens Gamesa and Suzlon accumulate 49% of wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa, Suzlon grab 49% of India’s wind turbine market share in 2019. Vestas, Inox Wind, GE Renewable Energy, and Envision Energy together took 47 per cent of wind power market share and the remaining 4 per cent was supplied by five other manufacturers.

Wind turbine maker, Siemens Gamesa, emerged as India’s top turbine supplier in 2019, followed by domestic supplier, Suzlon, which had seized the first rank in BNEF’s manufacturers ranking in India in 2018.

The top two turbine makers held 49 per cent of the Indian market last year, according to a recent report by research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF).

“Operational issues at other manufacturers, and the competitive nature of Siemens Gamesa, helped it reach the top position. The company was able to seize 453 megawatt (MW) of new turbine orders from Alfanar Company that were originally supposed to be supplied by Senvion,” BNEF said in its report on Friday.

It added that Vestas, Inox Wind, GE Renewable Energy, and Envision Energy together grabbed 47 per cent market share. The remaining 4 per cent was supplied by five other manufacturers.

BNEF said that problems over land acquisition and transmission connectivity in the last year would trouble wind project developers and manufacturers in 2020.

“We expect 2.6 GW of new wind capacity additions in 2020, roughly 8 per cent higher than the 2019 total,” said Atin Jain, India associate at BNEF.

According to the research firm, if Suzlon’s project execution challenges continue, it could provide an opening in 2020 for Siemens Gamesa to strengthen its market leadership in India. “Other international manufacturers like GE, Acciona Nordex, Vestas and Envision could also try to eat into the former industry leader’s market share,” said Shantanu Jaiswal, head of India research at BNEF.

The report said that India added 2.4 gigawatt (GW) of new wind power capacity in 2019, which was marginally above its 2018 installations of 2.3 GW.

Suzlon’s wind energy market share in total installations dropped to 19 per cent in 2019, from 41 per cent in 2018 as the company faced financial and operational challenges. Suzlon installed 0.46 GW of projects in 2019, 50 per cent lower than its installations in 2018.

Vestas supplied 15 per cent of the projects commissioned in 2019 and delivered 0.35 GW of projects in 2019, about 12 per cent lower than in the previous year.

Inox Wind installed 0.26 GW of wind farm projects in 2019 and managed to increase its market share to 11 per cent from 6 per cent in 2018.

GE India supplied 0.25 GW of wind turbines and accounted for 11 per cent of the total installations in 2019. In 2019, only one power producer commissioned wind turbines made by GE.

Gujarat saw the highest installations, at 1.4 GW, accounting for 59 per cent of all additions in 2019, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28 per cent. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan did not commission even a single turbine in 2019.