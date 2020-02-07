Tri Global Energy Maintains Lead in Texas Wind Energy Development Projects, Launches Expansion into New States

Tri Global Energy, a leading independent renewable energy company, has maintained its position as the leading developer of wind energy projects under construction in Texas, according to the U.S. Wind Industry Fourth Quarter 2019 Market Report from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the nation’s trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry.

Texas also claimed the top spot for wind projects under construction during 4th quarter 2019 after outpacing all other U.S. states by 28 percent, a nearly 900 MW increase year over year.

Tri Global Energy led wind power capacity under construction in Texas with a reported 1,494 megawatts (MW) of combined project capacity, nearly 25 percent of the total megawatts of wind under construction in the state.

During the quarter, Tri Global Energy also launched expansion into Illinois, Indiana and Virginia for wind and solar energy development projects and energy storage, increasing the company’s U.S. footprint and renewable energy and storage capabilities. In addition to its office in Lubbock, Texas, Tri Global has opened other regional offices in El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana.

“As Tri Global Energy continues its growth to new areas of the country, our opportunity is about more than advancing renewable energy, it’s also about continuing to make an impact in the local communities which host our projects,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO at Tri Global Energy.

Tri Global Energy is an independent utility-scale renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is the leading wind developer in Texas and among the premiere wind developers in the U.S. and has successfully developed more than 3,000 MW that are in financing, construction or operation.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy helps to improve communities through local economic development generated by developing and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global is headquartered in Dallas with regional offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana.