Wind power in Yucatan, Progreso wind farm installation is progressing well

The installation of the Progreso wind farm, called “Renewable Energy of the Peninsula”, located on the road that joins this port with Mérida, advances.



According to reports of the company responsible for the project, Vive Energía, this has an 80% progress, so it would soon be carrying out its first tests, to give way to its energy generating activity.



It was reported that 36 wind turbines 120 meters high will be installed on the site, of which 24 are already ready to operate, while another 6 are still in the process of being assembled.

This is the second wind energy park that Viva Energía will operate, in coordination with the Chinese company, Envision Energy, as it currently maintains operations at the “Eólica del Golfo” site, located in the municipality of Dzilam de Bravo.



This would be the fifth wind energy project installed in Yucatan, although another 24 have already been approved to do the same in a few years.



The new wind farm can be seen with the naked eye, when traveling on the road to Progreso.