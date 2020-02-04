Mexico already has 6,238 megawatts of wind energy

Last year, the private sector installed 10 new wind power generation plants, reaching a record. However, to continue the expansion in 2020 requires certainty in public policies.



At the end of 2019, 71 wind farm plants were registered in commercial operation, equivalent to an installed capacity of 6,238 megawatts, according to information from the Mexican Wind Energy Association (Amdee).



Electricity from wind turbines – the huge wind turbines that characterize these wind farm plants – registered an installed capacity of 1,281 megawatts with the installation of 10 new wind farms just last year, said Leopoldo Rodríguez Olivé, president of the agency.



This represents a growth compared to the 980 megawatts that were incorporated in 2018.



The manager commented that 2019 was a record year for wind energy because it was the one with the most capacity to be installed nationwide.



“By 2020, it is not yet very clear, we are in the process of estimating the potential, we see that it could be the same around one thousand megawatts, but for that it will be very important that there is a decision regarding long-term certainty; but it continues the potential forward, with the possibility of exceeding 15 thousand megawatts in the coming years, ”he explained.



According to Amdee data, wind power has the possibility of reaching an installed capacity of 15 thousand megawatts by 2024.