Wind energy in Italy, Enel Green Power awarded 80 MW wind farm

Enel Green Power (EGP) was awarded 80 MW in the first renewable tender held by the Italian state-owned energy service company GSE (Gestore Servizi Energetici). Specifically, EGP was awarded 60 MW of new renewable capacity for three wind projects, and 20 MW from the repowering of already-operational wind and hydro projects. The company participated in the 500 MW tender for new wind and solar projects and the 60 MW tender for renovations of hydro and wind plants with a capacity exceeding 1 MW.

Regarding the new capacity, the three wind farms are located in Sicily, Molise, and Campania and construction will start in 2020, with entry into service expected for 2021. As for the upgrading and useful life extension of the four plants already in operation, the refurbishment works will be carried out between 2020 and 2021 in Molise, Sardinia, Piedmont, and Tuscany.

“With this award we confirm our dedication to the growth of renewables in Italy, a key country for our business and for our commitment in the energy transition towards a more sustainable electricity generation model,” said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power and director of Global Power Generation. “The investments in the development of new renewable capacity will contribute to the decarbonization objectives of the Group and the country, supporting the progressive replacement of fossil sources with those with zero emissions.”

Building new capacity and upgrading existing plants in Italy are part of the Enel Group’s broader commitment to the growth of renewables and decarbonization, which will involve, over the 2020-2022 period, the development in the country of 700 MW of new renewable capacity and for which EGP has developed a pipeline of around 1.3 GW that can enter into service in the same period.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewable energy plants worldwide and is present in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. In Italy, EGP manages an overall renewable capacity of more than 14 GW, equal to approximately half of the Group’s managed capacity in the country. In 2019, Enel produced in the country around 24 TWh from renewable sources, equal to 52% of its overall energy production in Italy. Enel Green Power is a world leader in the green energy sector, with a managed capacity of approximately 46 GW and a production mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric power, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in renewable power plants.