GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Wind Turbines for 132 MW Onshore Wind Farm in Finland

GE Renewable Energy selected by OX2 to supply 24 Cypress onshore wind turbines units to the 132 MW Metsälamminkangas wind farm project. The project is GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Europe first deal in Finland with its Cypress platform.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by OX2 as the supplier for the 132 MW Metsälamminkangas wind farm, in Finland. The project, which will use 24 of GE’s Cypress onshore wind platform, represents GE’s first Cypress-equipped wind farm in Finland. OX2 will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.5 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m. The end-user and owner of the wind farm will be Lundin Petroleum.

The deal, which includes a multi-year service contract, takes full advantage of the Cypress Platform’s two-piece blade design provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. The turbines will be equipped with GE’s Ice Mitigation System in order to endure icing conditions for substantial parts of the year. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will commence in Q2 2021 and the turbines will be fully commissioned and operational by the end of 2021.

The wind farm nominal capacity is 132 MW, which will generate 400 GWh of electricity per year – equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 80,000 households (5,000 kWh per household).

Peter Wells, GE’s CEO of Onshore Wind in Europe, commented: “OX2 is one of the biggest developers of wind farms in the Nordic region, and we are thrilled they’ve selected our brand-new Cypress platform. Our goal is to help our customers drive energy costs down every day, and Cypress is ideally suited to make the best use of the country’s wind speed and landscape.”

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths, improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options, in locations that were previously inaccessible.