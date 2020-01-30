EDP Renováveis is awarded for 109 MW of wind farm at Italian wind energy auction

EDP Renováveis, a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, was awarded 20-year Contract-for-Difference (“CfD”) at the Italian wind auction to sell electricity produced by a portfolio of three wind farms with a total capacity of 109 MW. The wind power projects are to be installed in 2021.

The capacity awarded represents 20% of the total capacity auctioned and has an average awarded price of €62/MWh.

With these new contracts EDPR has already secured ~1.1 GW of projects to be installed in Europe under the Business Plan for 2019-2022.

Wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, allowing market’s rapid growth and increase competitiveness. As of today, EDPR has secured 76% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 2019, and will continue to develop worldwide profitable projects.