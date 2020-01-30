EDP Renewables is named best provider of renewable energy in Spain in 2019

EDP Renewables, a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has been awarded the Best Renewable Energy Provider – Spain 2019 prize at the eighth edition of the International Finance Awards in Dubai.

This award recognises companies for their talent, leadership in the sector, industry net value and international operations. Companies operating across a number of sectors all take part, including those engaged in finance, banking, fund management, securities brokerage, energy, gas and oil, logistics and services.

Duarte Bello, COO Europe & Brasil of EDP Renováveis, said: “This recognition is an honour and reaffirms our commitment to continue leading the global challenge of making the transition to renewable energy”.

