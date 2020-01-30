EDP Renewables named Top Employer Europe 2020

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has been named by the Top Employers Institute as one of the best companies to work for in Europe this year. It has also been named local Top Employer 2020 in Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

For another year running, EDP Renewables has obtained this recognition thanks to its Human Resources policies which offer excellent working conditions to employees, as well as the company’s work to nurture and develop talent across all areas of the business. This seal of approval strengthens the company’s position as a market-leading employer.

João Manso Neto, EDP Renewables CEO, said: “It is a huge honour for us to gain this recognition as a company that believes in our employees and their talent as a cornerstone of our business. This philosophy has enabled us to create the necessary conditions for our team to access the tools to facilitate their personal and professional growth within our company”.

The Top Employers Institute accredits companies around the world for the working conditions they create for their professionals. To achieve this prestigious certification, participating companies must undergo a rigorous series of tests and meet certain standards of excellence.