Wind energy in Spain, Iberdrola launches El Pradillo wind farm

It will provide wind power to a population equivalent to 10,500 homes per year.

Iberdrola advances in its process of leading the energy transition with the launch of a new renewable project, the El Pradillo wind farm (23 MW), located between the Zaragoza municipalities of Frescano, Borja and Agón, in Aragon.



Made up of 6 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines, 3.4 MW of unit power, and 1 2.1 2.14 SG wind turbine, its construction has had an important tractor effect on the local industrial fabric, since a good part of the elements of the wind turbines have been manufactured in Spain, in facilities in Zaragoza, Soria, Burgos, Navarra, Cantabria and Asturias.



The execution of El Pradillo has also allowed the generation of local employment, involving 75 workers. The project, promoted together with Caja Rural de Navarra, has meant an investment of 26 million euros.



With the production of clean energy generated by El Pradillo, a population equivalent to 10,500 homes will be supplied annually – almost a third of the entire population of the city of Teruel – and the emission of 17,300 tons of CO2 / year will be avoided.





Renewable investment strategy in Spain



El Pradillo reinforces the presence of Iberdrola in Aragon, where 344 MW of wind and hydroelectric power already operates, and adds to the most ambitious renewable investment plan in Spain, which provides for the installation of 3,000 MW of wind and photovoltaic power by 2022 and up to 10,000 MW by 2030 The plan will allow the creation of employment for 20,000 people in Spain.





Iberdrola is the first wind energy producer in Spain, with an installed capacity of more than 5,800 megawatts (MW), while its total installed renewable capacity exceeds 16,000 MW; a volume that in the world rises to more than 30,300 MW and makes its generation park one of the cleanest in the energy sector.



Iberdrola’s commitment to a decarbonised economic model has led it to commit investments of 10,000 million euros every year in the world, having allocated almost 100,000 million to these areas since 2001. Of these, 25,000 have been invested in Spain.