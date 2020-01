Vestas has received an 84 MW order in China that includes the supply of 22 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.8 MW power optimised mode as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer’s request.