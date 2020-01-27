EDP Renewables joins the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

EDP Renewables, a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has joined the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the first time, gaining recognition as one of the companies making the greatest commitment to gender equality worldwide.

The Spanish firm is, for the first time, included in the list of 325 companies making the largest strides in the transparency of gender-related information and in the promotion of women’s equality around the world. This edition includes firms from 50 different industries and 42 countries. Close to six thousand companies from 84 countries were assessed prior to drawing up the list.

The Index studies the financial metrics of listed companies committed to gender equality through policies that foster its development, representation and transparency. It is drawn up on the basis of five parameters: female leadership and talent promotion; inclusive culture; wage gap; anti-harassment policies and female empowerment campaigns.

João Manso Neto, EDP Renewables CEO, said: “Our inclusion in this index, one of the most prestigious around the world, gives us a significant push by recognising our efforts to become a leading company in gender equality. We have rolled out many initiatives and our presence in this list is an indication that they are beginning to bear fruit, which encourages us to continue to implement measures”.

