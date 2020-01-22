Wind energy meeting in Mexico

Mexico will have an international wind energy event in March of this 2020.



It will be the Mexico WindPower 2020, which will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Citibanamex center of the CDMX, according to a statement from the Mexican Wind Energy Association and the World Wind Energy Council.

“The wind energy industry in Mexico has attracted more than 7.6 billion dollars in investment and to continue with the promotion and investment in renewable energies the sector has the potential to generate at least 35,000 jobs in the next 5 years” Mexican Association Communiqué of Wind Energy and World Wind Energy Council.

The event will have 11 conferences with a global perspective on issues such as business development, the vision and opinion of decision makers and experts regarding the industry outlook and its prospect for 2020, along with opportunities and challenges of the companies in the sector business.

“Some of the companies in the sector that will participate as sponsors are: by megawatt: ABS, EDF, ENEL, ENERCON, GE, NORDEX SE, SIEMENS, VESTAS and by kilowatt: EXXON MOBIL, ZUMA, UL AWS TRUEPOWER and MEXICO GROUP” Association Communiqué Mexican Wind Energy and World Wind Energy Council.

In its 2019 edition, the event brought together visitors from 23 countries and 80 companies.



They highlighted sponsors from Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Brazil, China and others.