Women in wind energy

he Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, a joint initiative of the Global Wind Energy Council and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition, is now calling for applications for the second edition of the program.

The Women in Wind Global Leadership Program is designed to accelerate the careers of women working in the wind industry to promote greater gender equality in the sector.

Focus on mentees in emerging wind markets in Latin America, Asia and Africa to contribute to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The share of women currently working in the global wind energy industry is 21 per cent, which is below the share of women working in both the global renewables sector as well as the oil and gas sector.

Brussels, 21 January 2020: The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) have announced the call for applications for the second edition of their joint Women in Wind Global Leadership Program. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment.

According to a new report published by IRENA, women make up only 21 per cent of the global wind industry, which is below the share of women in the global renewables sector as well as the oil and gas sector, whose share of women working in the sectors are 32 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. In addition, only 8 percent of senior management roles were found to be held by women, highlighting the lack of gender equity in the sector.

Joyce Lee, Policy and Operations Director at GWEC, said: “As the wind energy sector takes a leading role in the energy transition, gender equality should be at the top of our sector’s priority list, in order to attract the talent and skills needed to scale up wind power globally. The results of the IRENA report show that we still have a long way to go. Nonetheless, we are confident that the Women in Wind initiative can work to empower more women in the industry, drive the next generation of energy leaders and inspire companies to build a more sustainable and equitable wind energy industry”.

Christine Lins, Executive Director and Founding Member of GWNET, said: “In 2019, we were thrilled by the high interest for the inaugural year of the Women in Wind program, and inspired by the motivation of the mentors and participants alike to accelerate both the energy transition and gender equality in their respective fields. In 2020, we look forward to working with GWEC again to scale-up the program even further, doubling the number of participants in order to urgently address the gender equality deficit that exists in the wind sector”.

The second year of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program will build upon the milestones achieved in 2019, including:

Diversity in background and geography are driving principles of the program. In 2020, the program will welcome 12-15 participants across all disciplines of the sector, from or based in the following emerging markets for wind: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Notes to editors

Participants are selected from a call for applications and nominations by sponsors, open from 22 January – 16 February 2020. Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated mentor and take part in a program from March 2020 – January 2021. See full requirements for application here: https://gwec.net/women-in-wind/apply/

Click here to learn more: https://gwec.net/women-in-wind/about-the-program/

For more information on the program, becoming a Mentor or becoming a Partner, please contact Joyce Lee, Policy & Operations Director at GWEC: lee@gwec.net



GWEC is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. See more: https://gwec.net/

About GWNET

GWNET empowers women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, as well as coaching and mentoring. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world. See more: