75% of Brazil’s new power comes from hydroelectric, wind energy and solar power

In 2019, Brazil added 7,246 gigawatts (GW) of installed electricity generation capacity, closing the year with a total 170,071 GW, of which more than 75% come from renewable energy (hydroelectric, wind power and solar). The increase exceeded the target for the year of 5,781 GW, set by the National Electric Power Agency (Aneel). In Ceará, 81 megawatts (MW) were added in 2019, in reference to three photovoltaics, each with 27 MW, located in Aquiraz.







Hydraulics continues to drive most of the energy generated in Brazil, with a total of 4,839 MW in projects inaugurated and / or completed last year. Of this total, 4,755 MW were contributed by large hydroelectric plants, among which Belo Monte stands out, which completed its motorization with 3,667 MW injected into the network. The operation of the last Belo Monte turbine was launched by Aneel in October 2019.



The expansion of wind turbines stood out in 2019, with an increase of 971 MW, higher than the 776 MW added in thermoelectric plants. Large-scale photovoltaic solar plants added 551 MW to the Brazilian matrix during the year. And, taking into account the progress made during the year, the 3,870 solar energy projects in operation are already responsible for 1.46% of the energy installed in the country, and 629 for wind energy projects, of 9.04% .



The state that contributed most to the increase in installed power last year was Pará, with the addition of 3,666 GW. Then there are Mato Grosso do Sul (817 MW), Bahia (575 MW), Paraná (407 MW), Rio Grande do Sul (353 MW), São Paulo (301 MW), Maranhão (172 MW) and Amazonas (142 MW) .



Today, Brazil has 8,905 plants in operation. And, for the next few years, an addition of 26.8 GW, 239 projects under construction and another 438 projects whose construction has not yet begun is expected.



Over the next few years, Ceará will add another 1,368 GW to its power matrix, 120 MW of which are five wind farms under construction in Fortim, and 1,248 GW that refer to projects with uninitiated construction, 14 of which are wind farms ( 327.6 MW) and 28 photovoltaic plants (920.8 MW). Today, with 4.4 GW of installed capacity, Ceará represents 13.3% of Brazil’s wind potential, with 2,054 GW; 8.8% of the photovoltaic potential, with 218 MW; and 5.2% of the Brazilian thermoelectric matrix, with 2,158 GW of installed power.