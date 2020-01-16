Wind energy in the Canary Islands, Naturgy lays the first stone of the Puerto del Rosario Wind Farm, the largest in Fuerteventura

The wind power plant Puerto del Rosario has been a beneficiary of the “First call for investment aid in wind power technology production facilities located in the Canary Islands co-financed with FEDER Funds”, promoted by the European Union.

The wind farm will generate around 200 jobs and will involve an investment of more than 35 million euros. Puerto del Rosario will annually produce 105 GWh of wind energy, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of 42,000 homes,

This infrastructure, which will increase the company’s renewable power in the Canary Islands by 65%, will help reduce more than 52,600 tons of pollutant and greenhouse emissions per year.

The president of the Cabildo de Fuerteventura, Blas Acosta, and the mayor of Puerto del Rosario, Juan Jiménez, together with the Director of Generation Development of Naturgy, Carlos González Sámano, and the delegate of Naturgy Renovables in the Canary Islands, Sergio Auffray, today put the first stone of the Puerto del Rosario Wind Farm, the second of the energy multinational in Fuerteventura and the largest of all that the company has in the Canary Islands.

This wind farm was included in the first call for investment aid in wind technology facilities located in the Canary Islands co-financed with ERDF funds, under the slogan “a way to make Europe”, and managed by the IDAE.

The new infrastructure, which Naturgy begins to build, will have 8 wind turbines that will add a total power of 29.2 megawatts (MW) and will produce around 105 GWh of energy per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 42,000 homes, 2.3 times the consumption of homes in Puerto del Rosario.

The investment that the multinational energy company will make in this project, the largest that will be in Fuerteventura, will exceed 35 million euros, will involve the creation of some 200 jobs and construction works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021

The wind farm, which will increase the company’s renewable power by 65% ??in the Canary Islands, will allow the use of other sources of conventional electricity generation to be displaced, contributing to reducing pollutant and greenhouse emissions by more than 52,600 tons per year.

In addition to the Puerto del Rosario wind farm, Naturgy has another wind farm on the island. This is the Fuerteventura Renewable II wind farm, at full capacity since December 2018. Fuerteventura Renewable II has 2 wind turbines that total 4.7 megawatts (MW).

The energy multinational has eight other parks in operation in the archipelago, which make up the Agüimes wind farm. These are the Haría, Balcón de Balos, Doramas, La Vaquería, Montaña Perros, Piletas 1, Triquivijate and Vientos del Roque parks.

With a total of 16 wind turbines, they add an installed capacity of 41 MW and have involved an investment of more than 63 million euros. These parks generate 127 GWh per year of electricity, the equivalent to the annual consumption of 51,000 homes.

To all these parks we must add a whole portfolio of wind and photovoltaic projects that are in the process of both study and processing to continue developing and promoting renewable energies in the Canary Islands.

The renewable energy subsidiary of the energy company closed the first half of 2019 in Spain with an installed capacity of 1,291 MW in operation, of which 1,051 MW correspond to wind farms, 111 MW to mini-hydroelectric plants, 100 MW to photovoltaic plants and 29 MW to cogeneration.