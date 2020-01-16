Petrofac’s Substation For Scotland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Petrofac has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project.

The wind farm will be located 27 kilometers off the coast of Angus and once constructed will be the largest in Scotland.

Petrofac has already started early work on the project. Subject to a final investment decision expected in the coming months, its full scope will include, on a lump-sum basis, the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket, and piles.

The onshore substation EPC scope includes all civil work and major equipment.



Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s Group Managing Director – Engineering & Construction, commented: “We have been involved in a number of similar projects in the North Sea and are delighted to have been appointed to be part of the Seagreen project, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. This will enable us to continue to grow our capability and experience in offshore wind and supports our diversification into renewable energy. Along with the wider team involved, I look forward to the safe and quality delivery of both the onshore and offshore substations.”

SSE Renewables selected MHI Vestas to deliver wind turbines for Seagreen.



Up to 114 MHI Vestas wind turbines will make up the site, providing around 5,000GWh annually of clean, low carbon renewable energy for around one million homes and saving around 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.