Nordex receives wind power orders for 308 MW

In December 2019, Nordex received orders totalling 308 MW from diverse countries in Europe. The main sales market was Turkey with three wind power projects totalling 105 MW. In addition to orders from Spain and Italy, among others, the Nordex Group secured orders in France (68 MW), Finland (43 MW), Germany (34 MW) and Croatia (32 MW).

With 72 wind turbines, the majority of the orders placed were for the Delta and Delta4000 series wind turbines with nominal outputs of between 3.0 and 4.8 MW.

Nordex has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.