Whitney Hill wind farm start producing wind energy in Illinois

The Whitney Hill wind farm and the first phase of the Roadrunner photovoltaic plant have entered into service. Enel Green Power has started operations at three new renewable energy plants in the US totalling nearly 800 MW with another 1 GW of renewable energy is under construction. The US is becoming increasingly sustainable thanks to Enel Green Power.





Enel Green Power has started operations at two renewable energy plants in the United States. The projects include the first 252 MW phase of the Roadrunner solar project in Upton County, Texas, and the 66 MW Whitney Hill wind power project in Logan County, Illinois.

This announcement follows the recent start of operations of 450 MW of the company’s High Lonesome wind farm in Texas bringing EGP’s total new renewable capacity added in the US in 2019 to nearly 800 MW with another 1 GW currently under construction across six renewable energy projects.



“This milestone emphasizes the scale of Enel Green Power’s capability to develop, build and operate projects across diverse geographies and technologies in the US. We continue to aggressively pursue opportunities for growth in North America, capitalizing on strong C&I demand for sustainable power, and accelerating the transition to a carbon-free economy.”



– Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America



The 497 MW Roadrunner solar project began construction in February and will be the largest operational solar farm in Texas upon completion of its second phase, expected in late 2020. Once fully operational, the project will sell its energy in a 65 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mondel?z International and a 70 MW PPA with The Clorox Company. Upon completion of the second phase, the solar plant will be able to generate approximately 1,200 GWh annually, while avoiding the emission of over 785,000 tons of CO2 per year.



The 66 MW Whitney Hill wind power project is located in Logan County, Illinois, adjacent to the company’s 185 MW HillTopper wind farm that began commercial operation in December 2018. The project is expected to generate around 246 GWh annually, equivalent to approximately 161,000 tons of CO2 emissions avoided each year. Both the Whitney Hill and HillTopper wind projects were developed by Swift Current Energy.



Enel Green Power has another six projects under construction, including the second 245 MW phase of the Roadrunner solar project, the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind farm in Missouri, the 299 MW Aurora wind farm project in North Dakota, the 50 MW expansion of the High Lonesome wind energy project in Texas, and the 105 MW Riverview and 29.4 MW Castle Rock Ridge II wind power projects, both in Alberta, Canada. Combined, these six projects represent nearly 1 GW of renewable capacity currently under construction by Enel Green Power in the US and Canada, all are expected to begin operations in 2020.



Enel Green Power, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants fostering the energy transition with a managed capacity of more than 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energies.