Wind energy in Spain, Villar Mir Energía plans to launch a wind farm in Palencia

Villar Mir Energía has just put into operation the Tablares and Sotillo wind farms, in the province of Zaragoza, which total 27 megawatts (MW) and have been carried out without a premium and without auction, and also plans to launch the Santa María de Fuentes (Palencia) wind power plant.



The estimated annual production of these wind turbines parks is between 80,000 and 90,000 megawatt hours (MWh), equivalent to the electricity consumption of 26,000 homes.



The wind turbines parks, whose construction has been coordinated by Villar Mir Energía, are located, including their evacuation lines, in the municipalities of Lumpiaque, Rueda de Jalón and Plasencia de Jalón, and have been launched three months ahead of schedule.



The project has involved more than 500 people and 125 companies, most of them in Aragon.



The wind farms will participate in the electricity market and in the adjustment services markets managed by the system operator, Red Eléctrica de España (REE).



Siemens Gamesa has supplied the wind turbines and the financing has been carried out with Triodos Bank and Rive Investment.



Villar Mir Energía plans to begin the expansion works of the Valiente wind farm in Gurrea de Gállego (Huesca) at the end of 2020, with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).



It will also build the wind farm of Santa María de las Fuentes (Palencia), of 100 MW, and three more in Galicia with a combined power of 92 MW.



The CEO of Villar Mir Energía, María Luisa Huidobro, has requested that, in order to develop the planned investments in new wind energy and hydroelectric projects for the coming years (more than 1,000 MW), the procedures be facilitated by the Administration and REE.



Huidobro has proposed to automate the processes of registration in the registries and of access and connection in the networks, as well as to lighten the guarantees, which he considers very high, at the time of obtaining the authorizations.