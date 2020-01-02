Germany seeks to make wind energy attractive

With new ideas, the Social Democratic Party of Germany wants to get out of the deadlock in which the expansion of wind energy is. They have proposed that whoever accepts wind turbines in their neighborhood can receive a financial reward in the future.

Companies like Enercon and Senvion suffer the crisis of wind power on land in Germany.



According to the leader of the party’s parliamentary group, a subsidy called ‘wind citizen’ would help overcome wind turbine resistance at the door and allow the expansion of the renewable energy source



A federal-state task force is examining several concepts to increase the acceptance of wind turbines. However, the SPD also wants to limit the possibilities of legally preventing its installation.



German wind power is in crisis, and the federal government wants to increase the share of renewable energy to 65 percent by 2030. A quota that is currently around 45 percent.