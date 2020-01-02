Fresnel Concentrated Solar Power project operates in Dunhuang China

China, which is already leading photovoltaic energy and partly wind energy, begins to develop solar thermal energy and storage with molten sales. Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50 MW Molten Salt Fresnel Concentrated Solar Power Project was successfully connected to the gird at 17:50 p.m. on December 31, 2019, becoming the first demonstration Fresnel concentrating solar power project in China, and the world largest solar thermal power plant taking Fresnel CSP technology.

China have seven large-scale Concentrated Solar Power projects with total capacity of 400MW in operation:

CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project, Shouhang Dunhuang 100MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project, and SUPCON Delingha 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project which were completed by 2018 year end;

Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project and Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project which started operation in September 2019;

CPECC Hami 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project and Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50MW Molten Salt Fresnel CSP Project connected to the grid in December, 2019.

Except the Luneng Haixi project, the other five are all amongst China first batch of 20 demonstration CSP projects.

Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50MW Molten Salt Fresnel CSP Project was selected amongst China first batch of 20 demonstration CSP projects in September 2019, taking innovative Fresnel CSP technology which is owned by the developer Lanzhou Dacheng Company, and molten salt acts as the role of both heat transfer and storage fluid. The solar thermal electricity storage is designed to be 15 hours.

The project was officially started construction on June 29, 2018 in Dunhuang CSP Industrial Park, Northwest China. Zhongnan Engineering Co., Ltd of Power China acted as EPC contractor and Power China Leasing Co., Ltd provided debt funding.

http://helionoticias.es/la-termosolar-de-tecnologia-de-fresnel-ya-opera-en-dunhuang-china/

http://helioscsp.com/xinjiangs-first-concentrated-solar-power-plant-operational/



http://helionoticias.es/primera-central-de-energia-termosolar-de-xinjiang-en-funcionamiento/