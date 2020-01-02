Work begins on wind power plant in Soc Trang

Construction of a wind power plant has started in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

The Vinh Chau Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company is the main investor of the project, worth more than 1.3 trillion VND (56 million USD) in the first phase.

The wind farm will cover a coastal area of ??about 700 hectares in Lac Hoa commune and ward 2 in Vinh Chau township.

Pham Van Hieu, director of the company, said the plant would have eight wind turbines, with a capacity of 30 MW in the first phase. The new plant will help create jobs for many local workers, Hieu said.

The wind energy plant is expected to contribute 160 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid after its two construction phases are completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Lam Hoang Nghiep, Vice President of the provincial People’s Committee, said the plant would help provide a stable supply of power in the region and contribute to local economic restructuring and growth.

Nghiep asked the investor to complete the project on schedule and ensure project quality and efficiency.

With an average wind speed of 6-6.4 meters per second, Soc Trang has great potential for wind power development.

The province has been seeking investment in wind power projects since 2018.

In February 2018, construction on the province’s first wind power plant on 2,500ha began in Vinh Chau township’s Lai Hoa commune with a capacity of 98MW.

The total cost for three phases is more than 5.39 trillion (233 million USD), invested in by the Super Wind Energy Cong Ly Soc Trang Joint Stock Company.

The plant’s first phase is expected to be completed in 36 months.