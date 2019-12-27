Wind power in South Korea, Vestas’ wind turbines for 42 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured its first V136-4.2 MW order in South Korea for the Cheongsong Myeonbong Mt Wind Power project with EPC contractor Kumho Industrial Co., Ltd.

The 42 MW order consists of ten V136-4.2 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 112m as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance of the project.

To optimise operation in the site’s specific wind conditions, the turbines will feature Vestas’ High Wind Operation (HWO), an intelligent control option that allows the turbines to continue operating beyond standard cut-out wind speeds. The result is improved output stability, energy production, and reliability, helping the project to deliver the maximum return on investment for the customer. Each turbine will be equipped with a full-scale converter, enhancing the wind park’s compliance with grid requirements.

“Thanks to Vestas technical and engineering support, it was possible to optimise many aspects of the balance of plant design to reduce the cost. Vestas put in a lot of efforts to adapt to the project schedule despite the capacity constraints on the market. We are satisfied with our partnership with Vestas and look forward to more business and cooperation for upcoming projects as well”, said Byeong Gyun Park, Vice President of Kumho Industrial Co., Ltd.

“The introduction of the V136-4.2 MW turbine to South Korea demonstrates how Vestas continuously improves the available technology, for the benefit of our customers and the South Korean renewable energy industry. This new product will be certified to local standards by second half of 2020 and will also be using steel and towers from Korea, enabling a high percentage of local content for the project”, said William Gaillard, Sales Vice-President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “I would like to thank Kumho Industrial Co., Ltd. for their trust and choosing Vestas for this project”.

“As Korea is typically a challenging market with respect to terrain complexity, highly turbulent wind conditions and limited areas for development, the realisation of this project is a great testament to the hard work of the Vestas siting team. In close collaboration with Kumho, we have been able to optimise the site and maintain acceptable turbine loading that have enabled us to introduce newer and bigger rotors to the market”, said Phillip Gooda, Technical Bid Manager of Vestas North East Asia.

The Cheongsong Myeonbong Mt Wind Power project is located in Cheongsong county, North Gyeongsang Province. Turbine installation expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.