Wind power in Chile, wind farms in Atacama

By June 2020, the completion of the construction works for the first phase of the Cabo Leones III wind farm, located in the commune of Freirina, Atacama Region, and belonging to the Ibereólica Renovables Group is contemplated.



The wind energy project is made up of 22 wind turbines, which will provide a combined capacity of 78.10 MW.



The company in charge of the construction, Gestacur Chile Ltda, announced that with this start-up “they would consolidate themselves as leaders in the execution of wind projects in South America”, adding a built capacity of more than 500 MW.



They also reported that in September next year, Cabo Leones II will be delivered, a project that consists of 49 wind turbines adding a total power of 207 MW, to the Central Interconnected System.

The total investment of the plan in its three phases amounts to 650 million dollars. After the approval of the extension of Cabo Leones I was approved, the implementation of the second park, whose investment is 363 million dollars, began.



The investment of the third Cabo Leones is 200 million dollars because this park had to face greater problems due to corrosion than in the other two projects, because it is located closer to the sea, which is why the company has required to invest in duly certified equipment against corrosion