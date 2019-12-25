China boosts wind energy, photovoltaic and concentrated solar power

China leads renewable energies, installing more wind power, solar thermal and photovoltaic than any other country, but also leads CO2 emissions, and much remains to be done.



The effective application of China’s renewable energy law has boosted the use of renewable energy in the country and facilitated the rapid development of the sector, a report said.



The report on compliance with renewable energy law was presented today at the current bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly (APN).



Electricity generated by renewable energy amounted to about 1.87 trillion kilowatts per hour in 2018, representing 26.7 percent of China’s total energy production in the year, the report said.



Ding Zhongli, vice president of the NPC Standing Committee, presented the report to the legislators at the second plenary meeting of the session.



An inspection of the law enforcement was carried out from August to November. A total of 21 members of the NPC Standing Committee and the NPC Environmental Protection and Resource Conservation Committee, as well as national legislators, traveled to six regions at the provincial level on inspection visits. Twelve legislative bodies at the provincial level inspected the law enforcement efforts in their jurisdictions.



The relevant State Council agencies have implemented more than 100 regulations and policies to foster a good policy environment for the development of renewable energy. Local regulations have also been formulated based on local conditions, according to the report.



In accordance with the law, a thorough investigation of the national conditions of renewable energy resources was undertaken.



In 2008 and 2014 atlas of solar energy resources and wind energy evaluation of China were issued. The relevant agencies of the State Council have also implemented five-year plans for the development of renewable energy, which have provided guidance to the sector.



The main provisions of the law have been met, the law has been effectively applied and the purpose of the legislation has been met, Ding said.