MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Sets New Standard in Digital Safety Training

Industry-first Safety’N’Mind app developed to streamline safety refresher training courses for offshore wind turbines technicians.

With the launch of the global wind energy industry’s first digital training app, called Safety’N’Mind, MHI Vestas has made a noteworthy contribution to the digitalisation of the sector.

Basic Safety Training, as governed by the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), is required of all wind turbine technicians. And that training needs to be refreshed every other year, which traditionally takes three full days.

The Safety’N’Mind app from MHI Vestas is designed as a digital, gamified substitute for one theoretical training day – a development that promises to reap big gains for the industry.

“We developed the Safety’N’Mind app because we saw an opportunity to innovate within safety training,” said MHI Vestas Head of Technical & Safety Training, Elisabeth Mygind. “In the end, we wanted to create a fun, gaming environment in which our technicians could refresh their training at their own pace, and in a way that would be most memorable. We believe this innovation adds demonstrable value to our training efforts and, ultimately, to our customers.”

The Safety’N’Mind mobile app, having recently received GWO accreditation, is based on micro learning, meaning that participants can experience the course in whatever way works best for them – in small doses or all in one sitting.

“The MHI Vestas digital solution to GWO refresher training is, forgive the pun, very refreshing. It incorporates new technologies towards learning and makes clever use of weather downtime in a way that seems to not only provide new efficiencies, but also increase learning,” said Jakob Lau Holst, GWO CEO. “The value of good standardized safety training is that is helps create a common safety mindset across the supply chain, which in turn will drive higher efficiency in execution of complex projects.”

The first-mover mobile app, launched at a recent live event at WindEurope Offshore 2019 in Copenhagen, has been audited by DNV-GL, having met the stringent requirements of the sector’s safety training courses.