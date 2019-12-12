First electric plane

The Harbor Air company announced that the world’s first fully electric commercial aircraft will take off today to Richmond, Canada.

According to the Canadian company, the goal is to have a fully electric fleet that is eco-sustainable. To achieve this, he allied with the American manufacturer magniX, which designed a new battery that will provide the 42 seaplanes.

“The whole process has been exciting and fun because it is something that had not been done before. But at the end of the day there is a financial, economic and environmental goal here, and those are the things that are really important to me, ”said Greg McDougall CEO of Harbor.

According to the plans, the takeoff will take place from the Fraser River, to later go west towards Terra Nova Point, in Richmond. The entire flight would last 10 minutes.

If the tests are successful, the company estimates that in two years they will be able to receive the certificates of their electronic aircraft for commercial use.