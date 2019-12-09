Vietnam will develop offshore wind energy

The mayor of Vietnam’s offshore wind energy project, “Thang Long-Wind”, is studying in order to proceed with the investment for its construction, as indicated by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The wind farm, which will be developed in the waters of Cape Ke Ga, located in the central province of Binh Thuan, with an investment of 11.9 million dollars, will have a developed capacity of three thousand 400 megawatts (MW).

The proposals of the investors must be evaluated and complementary by the competent authorities, in the National Electricity Planning.

According to Tran Viet Ngai, president of the Vietnam Energy Association, he specified the first phase of the project to go into operation in 2023, specified 600 MW of electricity to the national electricity system, with a productivity of almost four billion kilowatts (kWh) per year.

It is forecast that when completed in 2027, the entire wind power project can contribute up to 20 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The Southeast Asian country has a strong wind potential, with an estimated total capacity of 513 thousand 360 MW, the largest in the region.