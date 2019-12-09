Nordex receives wind energy contracts for wind farm projects over 128 MW from Europe

In November, the Nordex Group received orders totalling 128 MW from seven customers from Ireland, Germany, France and Sweden. Construction of the wind power projects will start in 2020 and 2021.





The N149/4.0-4.5, N100/3300 and N117/3600 wind turbines were in this instance the machines in demand, and this variety of wind turbines ordered once again proves the attractiveness of the Nordex Group’s product range, which is well tailored to different market requirements and wind regimes. “The geographical distribution of orders also underlines the greater independence of the Nordex Group from developments in individual markets,” explains Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.



The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.