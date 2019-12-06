Iberdrola will install a large marine wind power plant in the US

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Avangrid, has been awarded the development of the 804 megawatt (MW) marine wind farm with MHI Vestas wind turbines, in the United States, a wind energy project with an investment estimated at 1.2 billion euros by market sources .

The construction of the complex has been approved by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection of the state of Connecticut, Iberdrola explained Friday.

The project is called “Park City Wind” in honor of the city of Bridgeport, it is located in the area with the best wind resource on the entire northeastern coast of the United States and will not be visible from anywhere on the coast of Connecticut, adds the company.

Avangrid is based in Orange, Connecticut, so this award is considered an important milestone for the group, which is currently developing another marine megapark in the United States, “Vineyard Wind 1”.

The complex, whose entry into operation is scheduled for 2021, will generate approximately 2 gigawatts of wind power, enough to meet the demand of 1 million homes in Massachusetts, Iberdrola says.

In addition, it will prevent the emission of more than 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent of removing 325,000 vehicles from the roads.

In an incipient phase of development is the concession called “Kitty Hawk”, off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, whose maximum power, still to be determined, is 1,486 MW.

Avangrid Renewables has 7.1 gigawatts of mainly wind generation capacity in 22 states of the United States.