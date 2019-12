Repsol finalizes the purchase of the largest wind power portfolio in Spain from Forestalia (850 MW)

Repsol is about to close the purchase of more than 850 MW of wind power from Forestalia, one of the players in the sector that has broken into more force in recent years.

Never before has a transaction of terrestrial wind energy projects of such magnitude been seen.

The wind farms will be fully developed in Aragon and will involve an investment outlay for Repsol of around 900 million euros.