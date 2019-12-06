Greenalia will install 200 MW of wind energy in Galicia

The renewable energy company, Greenalia, will begin to inject wind power electricity into the grid before December 31 with the launch of its first wind farm in Vimianzo, the Miñón wind farm.

It will begin with the production of 24 MW of power, in a wind farm of six wind turbines of last generation of the manufacturer Enercon, where 28 million euros have been invested.

The wind farm of Ourol (Lugo) is also in an advanced stage. The civil work will end in the coming weeks and will be fully operational during the first half of 2020. With five wind turbines and a power of 22.5 MW, it will have an investment of 26 million. Both parks are part of the Eolo I project, which includes activating nine wind plants in Galicia during 2020, with a generation capacity of more than 200 MW of energy and an investment of 236 million.

For the start of windenergy development, specifically for five of the nine parks included in the Eolo I project, Greenalia has obtained 84 million euros in the Project Finance modality.