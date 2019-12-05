Wind power in Spain, Enel Green Power connects the wind farms of Campoliva II and Primoral

The wind energy plants of Campoliva II and Primoral have a capacity of 39.37 MW and 34.65 MW, may generate 119.34 GWh and 107.58 GWh respectively and add an investment of 75 million euros.

The development of these wind farm plants responds to Endesa’s strategy of reaching 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022 thanks to an investment of 3.8 billion euros, to achieve, in 2050, a generation mix without emissions.

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), the renewable energy subsidiary of Endesa, has connected to the network the wind farms of Campoliva II and Primoral, of 39.37 megawatts (MW) and 34.65 MW respectively, which have meant an investment which amounts to 75 million euros. They are located in the municipalities of Villamayor de Gállego and Alfajarín, in the province of Zaragoza, and represent the third and fourth park of the Company that goes into production in Aragon, after the Sierra Costera I (Teruel) and Campoliva plants I (Zaragoza).

José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, said that “Endesa is already finalizing the connection to the network of the 879 renewable MW awarded in the 2017 auction, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to fulfill the commitments acquired in the Tenders This is another step in Endesa’s commitment to the production of clean energy, one of the pillars of the national energy transition policy ”.

EGPE was awarded 540 MW of wind power and 339 MW of solar energy at government auctions held in May 2017, with a total investment of more than 800 million euros. At this time, the company has already connected to the network the 339 MW of solar and some 160 MW of wind turbines, and the construction and connection of the remaining wind farm projects, which will be ready by the end of the year, is finalized.

The Campoliva II wind farm, consisting of 15 turbines, may generate 119.34 GWh per year and its entry into operation will prevent the emission of approximately 78,500 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere.

The Primoral wind farm consists of 10 wind turbines that provide a total power of 34.65 MW. It will produce about 107.58 GWh per year and avoid the annual emission of 71,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Its construction began on May 15, 2019 and ended on October 4, 2019.

The construction of Primoral has been the result of a long-term energy purchase and sale agreement (PPA) signed by Endesa and BBVA and does not correspond to the MW awarded in the auctions. The Primoral wind farm will supply 30% of BBVA’s energy consumption in Spain, while Endesa will provide the remaining 70% through the traditional supply model based on green certificates, both in corporate buildings and in the bank’s branch network.

In the construction of the Campoliva II and Primoral parks, the Enel Green Power “Sustainable Construction Site” model has been applied, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels to cover part of the energy needs during the work. In addition, water saving measures have been adopted through the installation of deposits and rain collection systems; Once the work is finished, both photovoltaic panels and water saving equipment are donated for public use. The construction of these parks has contributed to partially finance an Industrial Development Plan in the area.

The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of decarbonising its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the latest Strategic Plan (2020-2022), the milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of capacity has been marked renewable installed in 2022, compared to the estimated 7.4 GW by the end of 2019, with a total investment of about 3.8 billion euros.

Endesa follows a facility development model that incorporates actions to create social value for the environments in which it is built, the so-called CSV (Creating Shared Value) model. Specifically, the CSV actions of the project have prioritized the incorporation of local labor, as well as hiring in the area of ??catering services and workers’ accommodation.

Endesa currently manages more than 7,057.8 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,710 MW are of conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 2,347.8 MW, are managed through EGPE and come from wind energy (1,917.8MW), solar (337 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).

Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of about 46 GW in a generation combination that includes wind energy, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in power plants renewable energy.