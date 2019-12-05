Grupo México Infraestructura invests in wind energy in Mexico

Grupo México Infraestructura will make an investment of 250 million dollars to build the Fenicias wind farm in the state of Nuevo León as part of its energy generation expansion strategy through clean sources.

This project will be developed by Invenergy, the largest independent renewable energy company in North America.

The project, which will supply wind power to various industries, will have a production capacity of 168 megawatts of wind power, generating more than 680 thousand MWH per year; interconnecting with the National Electric System through the construction of a transmission line of more than 60 kilometers in the area of ??Reynosa, in Tamaulipas.

The commercial operation of this wind farm, which will begin at the beginning of 2021, will allow more than 300 thousand tons of CO2 to be released into the atmosphere per year, which is equivalent to taking more than 60 thousand vehicles out of circulation and reinforcing the commitment of Grupo México with the society in the care of the environment.

Additionally, this wind project will generate more than 500 direct jobs and support the economic development of the region.

Since 2014, Grupo México Infraestructura has worked intensively in the development of new clean and renewable energy projects, and promotes the link with the communities in which it operates, to favor its quality of life and the care of its surroundings.

With the Fenicias project, Grupo México Infraestructura will increase its power generation capacity to almost 800 Megawatts, becoming one of the main power generators in the country.